School officials say Hembree Springs Elementary will be closed for the next 72 hours after multiple confirmed coronavirus cases.
During its closure, the school will be cleaned and contact tracing will be completed. All students and teachers will participate in remote learning through Thursday.
"We anticipate school reopening on Friday for face-to-face instruction. Individuals who will need to quarantine for longer will be notified directly. We anticipate that additional cases may occur. We are following the process we had laid out to address these with a localized approach to closure. The district continues to operate with face-to-face and remote learning instruction across the county and students will continue to learn," read a statement from the school on Monday.
School officials continue to urge parents and guardians to not send students to class if:
a) Has tested Positive for COVID-19 in the past 15 days
b) Currently waiting for the results of a test for COVID-19
c) Has been in close contact (within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes) in the past 15 days with someone diagnosed with COVID-19
