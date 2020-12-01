Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts gave a full-throated rebuttal to comments earlier Tuesday from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger criticizing Fulton County Elections
"I can tell you beyond a shadow of a doubt that within Fulton County, Georgia, there was no hanky panky whatsoever with respect to the recent election," Chairman Pitts said. "I challenge anyone from the president of the united states, his office representatives, secretary of state of state of Georgia’s office to come forward with any proof they have that would contradict what I’m saying. I’ve said before and I’ll say again here today as loudly as I can, either put up, or shut up."
Pitts' comments came just hours after Secretary Raffensperger said the rest of the state was, “getting a little tired of having to wait on Fulton County and having to put up with their dysfunction.”
Raffensperger was giving an update on the automated recount requested by the Trump campaign when he took aim at Fulton County and their election results. Fulton County had problems over the weekend when a server crashed.
“The real issue is a Fulton County employee made several compounding errors. The biggest was instead of following the procedures that my office & the vendor laid out, Fulton County once again cut corners,” Raffensperger said. “The biggest one being he backed up the election project on the server itself instead of on an external backup. Because of that decision they lost the ability to upload hundreds of thousands of scanned ballots.”
The secretary continued his criticism of Fulton County, questioning the hours being put into the automated recount.
“Fulton Co. knocked off of work at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday & 5 o’clock yesterday…announced they will scan from 7am to 11pm today..as of an hour ago Fulton County had only 8 of 17 high speed scanner going due to manpower,” Raffensperger said.
Pitts said Tuesday that the server that went down over the weekend, causing a delay, was a server from the secretary of state's office and that Fulton County employees didn't cause the crash. Since the crash, two employees of Dominion, who made the servers, have been looking at the machine. He continued saying the county's process, with regards to the election has been, "open, it has been fair, and it has been transparent."
"And I'm really sick and tired of folks who do not know what they're talking about to continue to criticize Fulton County. We're the largest county in the state of Georgia and we are doing our job," Pitts said. "Again, it is time to either put up or shut up."
Raffensperger said other counties in the state were all making progress and the state should meet it’s mandated deadline to finish the recount. Fulton County said they expect to meet the deadline for the automated recount to be completed.
"We're not cutting it close," Pitts said. "We’re confident we will meet the schedule set by the secretary. We had planned to finish early, but for the server crashing, we were 88 percent complete when the server crashed."
As for other election issues, the secretary said the state will continue to try to safeguard the election process against any outside interference or third party groups.
“If these 3rd party groups are going to get involved in our elections, they need to do it responsibly. My office is focused on voter protection every illegal vote will dilute the legal votes of Georgia citizens that follow the law and are simply expressing the vote they want to cast. Illegal voting is wrong, and it is a felony. Your vote matters, elections matter,” Raffensperger said concluding his remarks.
