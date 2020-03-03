ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts called a special press conference on the coronavirus Tuesday after learning a Fulton County family is quarantined in their home while the father and son battle the disease.
"We’ve assembled the senior management team; we’ve gotten a plan in place," Pitts told reporters. "My main message is for the citizens of Fulton County to remain calm, follow instructions as we will be following instructions and we will be taking our cue from the CDC and the state."
Monday night Governor Brian Kemp got a call from the CDC that a 56-year-old who had traveled to Miilan, Italy for a conferencve contracted the virus. He passed it to his 15-year-old son when he returned home, according interim Fulton County Health Director Dr. Sandra Ford.
Now officials with the state, Fulton County, and City of Atlanta are working together to execute a response that's been in the works.
Currently, Dr. Ford says the initial screenings occur at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
"f they are screened to be symptomatic,they are tested," Dr.Ford told reporters. "If they are not positive, they are monitored in their house where they are either called, or if they are symptomatic a nurse will come out and evaluate them," she explained.
Ford says there is telephone contact information and an online form available for travelers to describe their symptoms if needed.
"We are constantly monitoring those that are even the slightest bit symptomatic to make sure that their symptoms don’t worsen," Dr. Ford said.
Symptoms for coronavirus include cough, fever, runny nose or difficulty breathing. Specimens will be sent to The CDC for testing. State health officials say they hope to be able to test for coronavirus in state labs by the end of the week.
"Ideally it starts at the airport,but as you see this one did not start at the airport," Ford said, explaining that none of the current methods are 100% fool-proof in detecting and containing the novel virus.
"We won’t catch everyone at the Hartsfield-Jackson airport, but ideally that’s the first line of screening," Ford said.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms sent cbs46 this statement saying in part: "City officials—including those appointed to the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force—are working in concert to ensure the well-being of the people of Atlanta. Further, information and additional resources have been posted to the City’s website. Atlanta residents should be safe and protect themselves and their loved ones.”
Pitts said Fulton County officials have already completed assessments on county facilities including the jail, jury rooms, criminal justice centers, senior centers and library for coronavirus containment.
