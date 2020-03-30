FULTON CO., GA (CBS46)—Fulton County has released its criteria for residents living in the county who will be eligible for coronavirus (COVID 19) testing.
According to a press release from the Fulton County Board of Health, to be considered for COVID 19 testing, Fulton County residents must have COVID 19 related symptoms which include cough, fever, shortness of breath, and meet one of the following:
• Age 60 or older
• Caregiver of those 60 and over
• Caregiver of those who are immune compromised
• Healthcare workers
• Patients with serious chronic or medical conditions (e.g. heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease)
• Work and live in a congregate setting
For questions regarding testing, residents are asked to call the Fulton County Board of Health COVID-19 Hotline to speak with a nurse at 404-613-8150.
The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
You can also click here for an online COVID-19 self checker.
