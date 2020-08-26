FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) --Two athletic programs are temporarily suspended at Milton High School due to multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Fulton County Schools sent the following statement to CBS46:
Positive trends showing a decline in community spread can be undone with a lack of precaution in social settings and put the return to school and sports at risk. The district is taking every necessary precaution on campus to provide a safe environment. We need the cooperation of student athletes and the community to make sure they are doing the right things to limit exposure off campus.
Milton High School has had five positive cases for COVID-19 of students resulting in a temporary shutdown of football and cheerleading practice.
After consulting with the department of health it was determined the need to quarantine for a two-week period from the last day of exposure. Varsity football will resume practice on September 3 and varsity cheerleading will resume practice on September 2.
All athletic facilities will be cleaned in preparation of their return. We are hopeful for the safe continuation of the fall season as we had previously delayed competition for two weeks for that purpose.
