FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fulton County officials are looking ahead as COVID-19 numbers continue to surge.
They held an emergency meeting Friday morning to discuss what can be done to get head of the curve as many of us plan to celebrate Christmas together.
"In the map you see below, orange is the delta variant and purple is omicron. This is one week ago, omicron accounted for three percent of all cases in the United States and then one week later, you see purple is omicron the dominant variant in the United States," said Doug Schuster of Fulton County.
District Health Director, Doctor Lynn Paxton, says we are on a bad trajectory and recommends we take preventative measures such as re-evaluating large gatherings, encouraging testing and recommending masks in all indoor places. "I think it's very important that we get these mask policies back among the public and private sector organizations as soon as possible."
Along with these recommendations, they're closing four county-run senior centers along with at least a dozen others in neighborhoods.
They're also continuing to recommend vaccination and booster shots once you're eligible.
