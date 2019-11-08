Fulton County hosts expungement event for veterans

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In honor of veteran’s day Fulton County is holding an expungement event.
The event which is sponsored by Georgia Justice Project, is partnership with the Temple. It will allow veterans get to non-violent misdemeanor arrests restricted from their criminal record on Veterans Day. 11/11 at no cost to them.
The goal is to remove barriers to employment and housing veterans are facing as a result of their criminal record.
For more information go to Second Chance for Georgia campaign, please visit gjp.org.
