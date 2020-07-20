ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Early voting starts Monday, July 20th for the August 11th general primary, Non-Partisan General Runoff, and Special Runoff Election for Local and State Offices.
Voters faced long lines and other problems across metro Atlanta for primary voting back in June. Fulton County Director of Registration and Elections said things will be different this time around.
“I waited three hours, but I was able to vote,” said KaeAnne Parris, one Fulton County voter. “It was kind of a series of unfortunate events.”
Following massive problems at voting precincts in counties throughout Georgia, including Fulton County, during the June 9th primary election, changes are in the works.
“We’re back to doing in-person training, we had a new voting system in June, we’ve been able to get poll workers back, we’re starting to get a lot of our polling sites back, we’re up to 175 for this election from 164," said Richard Barron, the Director of Registration and Elections for Fulton County. "We were supposed to have 198 in June, we’re hoping to get up to 210-220 locations or more for November.”
Barron said they’re offering nearly 20 early voting locations, including Georgia’s largest voting location at State Farm Arena.
“It’s our mega site, we have 100 ballot marking devices here along with 18 check-in stations,” Barron added. “The Hawks made their own [voting] sticker, and it has a Georgia Peach basketball.”
The polling locations are spread out across the county – and early voting will take place weekdays from Monday, July 20 through Friday, August 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, July 25th and Saturday, August 1st from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Many Fulton County voters are hopeful their election leaders have fixed any problems they encountered just a few weeks ago.
“Atlanta is the birthplace for the Civil Rights movement, which gave birth to the Voting Rights Act, and the fact that we experienced such significant voter suppression is really embarrassing,” Parris said.
“In June, we had fewer sites open because we had a lot of staff drop out, in addition, we anticipated more people would vote by mail,” added Barron.
All voters are encouraged to wear a mask, and the number of voters inside a facility at a given time may be limited.
MARTA also opened up the station right outside the arena for voters to utilize and parking at State Farm Arena is free to vote.
