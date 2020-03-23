FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) An inmate in the Fulton County Jail has tested positive for the coronavirus and is hospitalized as a result.
According to Tracy Flanagan, public affairs officer with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, says the inmate, only identified as a man in his 30's, has been undergoing treatment for a chronic illness that may have rendered him more susceptible to the virus.
No other inmates have shown signs of the virus and they're currently on lockdown.
This comes after the facility released 30 inmates over the past week. Inmates have been released since Friday, after evaluation by jail staff to determine whether they were eligible for early release.
This is part of a continues effort to slow the spread of coronavirus by mitigating jail overcrowding during the pandemic.
