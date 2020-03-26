4 Fulton County Jail inmates test positive for Coronavirus

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fulton County Jail announced four inmates have tested positive for Coronavirus.
The men serve as inmate workers who perform various duties within the Rice Street facility, including sanitation.
The inmate patients are being treating in the jail and are in quarantine together as they recover. The patients range in age from 33 to 65.
A fifth inmate was tested for COVID-19. Doctors are waiting to receive her test results. The woman, 50, was booked Wednesday and indicated that she had been advised to self-quarantine.
Four other male inmates were tested and the results were negative.
The Sheriff’s Office notified the health department per protocols. The jail’s medical services vendor, NaphCare is fully engaged and providing treatment.
NaphCare medical professionals are closely watching high risk inmates (those with pre-existing conditions and the older population) to prevent them from contracting Coronavirus.
The Fulton County Jail system has stringent cleaning protocols. High-traffic areas are sanitized frequently.
The jail received its first non contact infrared thermometer to scan individuals attempting to enter the facility.
Those with temperatures higher than 100.4 are denied entry.
Deputies are also asking visitors and staff the standard questions about exposure to Coronavirus, recent travel history, etc. in compliance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.