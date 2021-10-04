ATLANTA (CBS46) — A Fulton County Superior Court judge says he will make a ruling soon regarding a request for a temporary restraining order to prevent Fulton County Schools from enforcing its mask mandate.
On Friday, the judge heard arguments on both sides of the issue.
Eleven families filed the lawsuit last month against the school board. One plantiff spoke about the harm they said masks pose.
PREVIOUS: Fulton County reinstates mask mandates as COVID-19 cases surge in recent weeks
The school district's attorney defended the mandate and called for the judge to dismiss the case.
The district required masks last school year but initially said that masks would be optional this year.
