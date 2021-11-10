ATLANTA (CBS46) — A Fulton County jury has awarded Terrance Holt $1.2 million for injuries he sustained in a 2016 motorcycle crash involving an on-duty Atlanta police detective, according to a press release.
Holt was reportedly riding his motorcycle on Boulevard Southwest in Fulton County on Nov. 22, 2016, when Detective Yasin Abdulahad attempted to make a U-turn in front of Holt.
The detective reportedly made too wide a turn, stopped, put his vehicle in reverse and hit Holt.
The detective admitted making the U-turn, but denied causing the crash. He also claimed that he executed the turn in order to respond to an urgent officer-in-distress call for one of his colleagues. However, the officer who responded to the call contradicted several of the detective's claims.
Holt was represented by Morgan & Morgan. The case was heard by Honorable Judge Edlein.
