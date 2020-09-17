FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) --Thirty voting locations in Fulton County will open for early voting October 12 - 30.
Among the locations is the major polling site at State Farm Arena. It is the largest polling site in Georgia.
“We wanted to give residents a variety of options on where to submit their ballots during early voting,” said Robb Pitts, Fulton County Chairman. “We also are proud to announce that the Georgia International Convention Center in South Fulton County, the High Museum of Art in downtown Atlanta, and the Dorothy Benson Senior Center in North Fulton County will also serve as Polling Sites.”
Mary Carole Cooney, Chairman of the Board of Registrations and Elections said, "In addition to our Mega Sites, we have also included several of our libraries and other facilities. We placed five polling sites in each district, because we wanted voters in each area to know they will have access to the locations near them.”
A list of all Early Voting locations are as follows:
