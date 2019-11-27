Fulton County Magistrate partners with Hosea Helps to give free Legal Clinic

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta-based non-profit Hosea Helps and Fulton County Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk have partnered to sponsor a free legal clinic during their annual Thanksgiving dinner Thursday.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., attorneys with backgrounds in civil, criminal, records expungement, landlord-tenant, family law, juvenile law and mental health will volunteer their time and expertise to help individuals in the Atlanta community.
This partnership will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center located at Thomas Murphy Ballroom, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd N.W., Atlanta, GA 30313.
The free legal clinic open to the public.
