FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) With the addition of 121 new school buses over the summer, the Fulton County School System now has the largest fleet of propane-powered school buses of any public-school district in the country.
“It’s fuel efficient. The cost of propane is cheaper per gallon than diesel,” said Sam Ham, the executive director of the district’s transportation department.
Each new bus also comes equipped with 3-point seat belts, a camera system and state-of-the-art communication devices.
The new buses replace aging diesel-fueled buses, giving Fulton County a total of 316 propane-powered buses.
The buses were funded through SPLOST, the one-penny sales tax for education, along with federal and state grants and rebates.
“It’s allowed us to put money back into the classroom,” said Ham. “Each bus runs about $3,000 a year less in just maintenance cost. So just the 121 additions that we’re putting on the road in August is allowing us to basically take $360,000 out of my maintenance budget and put that back to the classroom.”
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
