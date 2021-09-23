UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) — Fulton County parents can now take a break from stressing over the safety of their kids when they’re behind the wheel. Atlanta officials are making sure car seats are installed correctly and giving them away to parents in need.
According to Fulton County’s Department of Health, the third leading cause of unintended deaths for children between the ages of zero and nine were car crashes.
“We don’t want our kids going through windows because they haven’t been properly restrained or having head trauma because of moving around in the event of a car crash," said Fulton County Health Program Manager LaJoyce Brown.
Parents are able to get their car seats properly installed and checked at the entrance of the Walmart on Jonesboro Road alongside the Union City Fire Department.
The event will run until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.
For those who couldn’t make it, fire departments across metro-Atlanta will still install, check and even give away free car seats during business hours if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.