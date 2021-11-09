ATLANTA (CBS46) — With children between the ages of 5 and 11 now able to get vaccinated, the Fulton County Board of Health (FCBOH) and Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency (AFCEMA) are providing the Pfizer vaccine at four locations across Fulton County.
There are approximately 987,000 children ages 5 to 11 in Georgia. Of that amount, 105,000 live in Fulton County.
Vaccinations are available at the following locations:
- Fulton County Government Center, 141 Pryor Street SW in Atlanta
- 5710 Stonewall Tell Road in College Park
- 4700 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta
- Emma Darnell Aviation Museum & Conference Center, 3900 Aviation Circle NW in Atlanta
The sites at Stonewall Tell, North Point Parkway and Aviation Circle are open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling 404-613-8150 or by following this link.
All locations will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, for Veterans’ Day.
For more information go to click here.
