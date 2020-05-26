FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- As part of ongoing efforts to make COVID-19 testing more convenient for residents, Fulton County is launching “Test & Vote” with free walk-up COVID-19 testing available at three early voting sites starting Tuesday at 10 a.m.
The sites are:
• South Fulton Service Center, 5600 Stonewall Tell Road
• Garden Hills Elementary, 285 Sheridan Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
• Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mount Vernon Hwy NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The “Test & Vote” sites will be open daily through Friday, May 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is required. COVID-19 testing is now available to any resident, regardless of symptoms or risk factors.
Testing services are provided by the Fulton County Board of Health and CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort).
Testing will be offered in facility parking lots and will not affect early voting operations. Residents do not have to vote to receive testing, or vice versa.
Free COVID-19 testing is still available at three other Fulton County testing sites:
• Center for Health & Rehabilitation, 265 Boulevard NE, Atlanta, GA 30312
• Wolf Creek Amphitheater, 3025 Merk Road, SW, College Park, GA 30349
• 4700 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta
All free testing sites within Fulton County can be found at www.fultoncountyga.gov/covid19testing.
