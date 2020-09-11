FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- If you live in Fulton County, you may need to look out for a new voting location this November.
Fulton County election officials announced they're planning to change more than 40 polling locations to increase voting options and to avoid having a large number of people show up to the same polling place.
Wanda Mosley remembers staying at a voting precinct in Union City until the 12:45 in the morning trying to make sure voters were able to cast their ballots during the June Primary.
"They last voter emerged from the polls at 12:40 a.m. I will never ever forget her,” Mosley, the Senior State Coordinator of Georgia Black Voters Matter told CBS46.
She's hoping things will be much smoother this November. If your polling place is changing, you will get notification in the mail on where you should go on Election Day. The county will also place signs at the original precinct to direct voters to the new voting location.
“My biggest concern right now with all of these changes is getting the information out to the public,” Mosley said. "I don’t know what other tactics or tools the county is going to use other than mail to inform people. Hopefully, they can do some radio ads, some television ads, in addition to some social media to get the information out."
This list shows the new sites. Some precincts will split voters into two different locations. Many of the new locations are within a few blocks of the original. Here is a list of the proposed changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.