As people across the state continue to be affected by the pandemic and the challenges it has brought, one metro county is set to give one thousand meals families in need on Thursday.
Through a partnership among Feed a Billion, the Sutton Buckhead, Fulton County Government, Fulton County Schools and Atlanta Public Schools, 1,000 families will receive Thanksgiving meals this week, officials told CBS46 News.
“This year has brought financial hardship to so many families across our community, and no child should ever go hungry,” said Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts.
“As the need for support continues to grow, creative partnerships like this one, with includes corporate, nonprofit, and public sector agencies collaborating together, help ensure that no one gets left behind," he added.
Each family will receive a grocery bag including a frozen turkey, frozen apple pie, fresh produce, and a gift card to purchase groceries for a holiday meal.
Families identified through the two school systems will pick up meals on Thursday, November 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Banneker High School in Atlanta and the Fulton County Schools North Transportation Center in Alpharetta, according to the press release.
For more information visit Feed a Billion.
