ATLANTA (CBS46) — Fulton County police are investigating the suspicious shooting of a woman after she was found near a Citgo gas station along Fairburn Road.
Calls for shots fired came in Tuesday morning. Police on scene say the woman had already sustained gunshot wounds by the time she was found in a Jeep Wrangler at the gas station.
The shooting itself allegedly took place about half a mile away on Sandy Creek Road. Investigators with FCPD say the woman was leaving a bar with two men, when an argument broke out in the car they appeared to be driving. That's when a gun was drawn and a fight over the gun began.
The two men, who were in the car with the woman, were detained for questioning. They have not been identified as suspects at this time.
Meanwhile, the woman was rushed to Grady Hospital in critical condition, but did not survive.
Fulton County police have indicated this incident is a homicide investigation.
Details are limited at this time. CBS46 will have the latest update on this developing story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.