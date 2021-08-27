ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fulton County is preparing for the Vax Up Music Festival this weekend at Wolf Creek Amphitheater, as part of our ongoing efforts to close the vaccination gap in the county.
The festival will take place Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29.
Saturday’s lineup will include A-Town Hip Hop, featuring a full lineup of local artists including Young Dro, Pastor Troy, Crime Mob, and Fabo to name a few.
Sunday’s concert will feature A-Town gospel artists including Marvin Sapp and Jekalyn Carr.
The catch? The only way in is with a vaccination. Admission is FREE with proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine. Residents are encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccine in time to attend.
Vaccines will also be offered onsite during both concert days for those who wish to attend but are not yet vaccinated.
COVID-19 Safety Protocols will be in place.
