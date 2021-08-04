FULTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- With COVID-19 variants surging nationwide, Fulton County announced the reinstatement of its mask mandate for all employees and visitors at county facilities.
The Fulton County Board of Commissioners and Fulton County Chief Operating Officer Anna Roach stated that masks would be required inside all facilities beginning on Thursday, August 5.
“Our goal is to ensure the safety of everyone that comes into this building and all Fulton County buildings,” said Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts. “It is vital that this mask mandate be for those who are vaccinated as well as unvaccinated individuals especially since we all are still facing the threat of a contagious pandemic now known as the Delta variant.”
“Since the beginning of this global pandemic, it has been about protection,” said Roach. “We have always worked to follow CDC guidelines and those guidelines assure us that wearing a mask helps to stop the spread.”
Though breakthrough cases are rare, Fulton County officials aimed to be proactive in protecting residents and workers while mitigating the spread of COVID-19 as cases have increased by more than 300% over the past three weeks. Hospitalization rates have continued to increase, with officials reporting that 99% of COVID-19 patients have been unvaccinated.
Fulton County is working to ensure that guidelines are consistent with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with additional adjustments being made for those visiting some county facilities. Senior centers have halted reopening plans as cases continue to rise, while libraries have begun taking reservations and placing patron limitations on meeting room usage.
“We have been working since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to make sure that everyone in Fulton County are safe,” said Chairman Pitts. “In addition to offering testing and vaccinations, we know that this reinstatement of the mask mandate will further protect us all.”
