ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Fulton County was placed under a stay-at-home order effective immediately due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The order commands all county residents to stay at their home with exceptions to provide, receive, or engage in essential services or activities. According to the county, the order also allowed people who work for essential businesses and perform essential governmental functions to leave their homes.
"It is my hope that this Administrative Order enhances our efforts to keep Fulton County residents safe, and assists in flattening the COVID-19 curve," Dr. Elizabeth Ford, interim district health director of the Fulton County Board of Health said in a statement.
The order also:
- Strongly encourages individuals who are medically fragile, in that they are at an increased risk for contracting COVID-19, and people who are sick to stay in their residence to the extent possible except as necessary to seek medical care.
- Mandates any person showing symptoms recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as indicators of COVID-19 from entering public buildings, restaurants, shops, public transportation facilities and all other areas where the public enters or exists.
- Prohibits all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit, except for the limited purposes as expressly permitted herein.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.