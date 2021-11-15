ATLANTA (CBS46) — COVID-19 vaccines are once again available at four different locations in Fulton County to all members of the public age 5 or older.
The Fulton County Board of Health (FCBOH) and Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency (AFCEMA) is resuming its vaccination incentive program by offering free doses from Nov. 16 through Dec. 4.
Vaccinations are available at the following locations:
- 5710 Stonewall Tell Road in College Park
- 4700 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta
- Emma Darnell Aviation Museum & Conference Center, 3900 Aviation Circle NW in Atlanta
The sites are open Tuesday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling 404-613-8150 or by following this link.
For more information go to click here.
