FULTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The booster shot rollout is underway in Fulton County.
The Board of Health says it's preparing to administer about 300 a day. However, it's hard to measure how many people will actually show up for a third shot.
"I was so excited. I was ready, watching TV every day to, waiting for it to get approved," said Franshon Lee, a Fulton County Sheriff's Office employee who received her third Pfizer shot on Tuesday.
Lee says she's suffered from many health issues over the years, including cancer, so she's not giving COVID-19 any opportunities to harm her. "I've been through so many illnesses. It started with cancer, comas, everything so I want to survive, and I want to protect others too. So why not get the booster?"
Lee is one of the first to receive their third shot in Fulton County, and is one of millions eligible across the country.
"We had planned for about 300 a day. It's a little difficult to predict," said Doctor David Holland, Chief Clinical Officer at the Fulton County Board of Health.
Here's who qualifies: people 65 and older, people in long-term care settings, those 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions and people 18-64 who are at risk because of their settings.
With boosters now underway, some are also focusing on the upcoming flu season and flu shots.
"We certainly encourage people to get their flu shot," said Doctor Holland.
The Chief Medical Officer of Walgreens, Doctor Kevin Ban, is also recommending people get the flu shot. "Go out and get your flu shot if you are eligible for the COVID vaccine, you can easily get the COVID vaccine and the flu shot at the same time.
Ban says if you want the booster but didn't get Pfizer, don't panic. "Moderna has filed their data and we expect that within the next few weeks, they too will be reviewed by the FDA and CDC for clearance."
You can only get a Pfizer booster if you're in one of the qualifying groups and if it's been at least six months since you've received your second dose.
For more information regarding the Fulton County Booster click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.