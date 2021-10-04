ATLANTA (CBS46) — Fulton County’s Central Library has reopened to the public after undergoing a $50-million renovation project. The facility has been closed since 2018.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today marking the grand reopening as library goers, Fulton County officials and architects of the renovation project could be seen at the site.
The library is located at One Margaret Mitchell Square.
For a full list of public libraries in your area, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.