Fulton County’s new DA recuses herself from 2 prominent cases involving police brutality

Fulton County’s new District Attorney recused herself from two prominent cases involving police brutality including the killing of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks last June.
As a result, The People’s Uprising held a press conference Thursday at the parking lot where Brooks was killed addressing the decision.
“I am tired, and I want justice,” said Tomika Miller, Rayshard Brooks’ widow.
They are calling on the attorney general’s office for one thing:
“To give this case to a similar metro-Atlanta DA that has the experience and the resources to try this case,” said State Representative Erica Thomas, who serves on Board of The People’s Uprising Task Force.
“We’re asking for the city to support, and the state to support this case, going to another municipality, another county, that can truly give this case a fair chance,” added Atlanta District 3 Councilman, Antonio Brown.
The other case Willis said she shouldn’t handle involves officers tasing two college students last May.
“We were supposed to create a new social contract, where we’re supposed to get justice, but how do people in this city feel that they get such justice when two college students get tased, and the people who tased them are going back to work with back pay?” said community activist, Kimberly Jones.
CBS46 had several interviews with Fani Willis before she became Fulton County’s District Attorney. Back in July of 2020, she criticized D.A. Paul Howard.
“I don’t think, I know that I’ll do a better job than the current District Attorney, office as it currently functions is broken,” Willis said in one interview.
Then, in August, Willis told CBS46 in two separate interviews she wanted to bring a new level of integrity to the Fulton County District Attorney's office when she takes over.
“There is a lot of work to be done,” Willis added in her August 2020 interview, “I want to change the office from the bottom up.”
She said endorsements by the Atlanta Police Union and $2500 donation would not impact how their cases are prosecuted. She also said she would have handled the Rayshard Brooks investigation differently.
“The cases that need to be charged will be investigated properly so that victims can actually get the justice that they deserve,” Willis said, “Everything he's done has hurt that case, the Rayshard Brooks case, without a doubt will be moved out of Fulton County jurisdiction, you cannot have ads disparaging someone charged with a crime, running on television, running on the radio and this national show and expect this person to get a fair trial."
Now, community activists and brooks’ family want elected officials to live up to their campaign slogans.
“Dr. King always said the time is right to do what’s right, well, we need to start living Dr. King, instead of quoting him,” said Gerald Griggs, the Vice President of the Atlanta Chapter of the NAACP.
“You hurt everyone who is out here who was counting on you to do the right thing…you said you don’t run from hard cases, but baby you ran from this one,” added Miller.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to the District Attorney’s office several times for comment, but never heard back. We’ll be following up.
