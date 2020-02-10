FULTON Co., Ga. (CBS46)—The Fulton County School Board has announced the times and locations for its February community meetings.
Each member of the school board sponsors a monthly meeting open to all members of the community.
The sessions give board members a chance to listen to local issues and concerns.
Board members have set the following meeting dates and times for February 2020:
Katha Stuart, District 1
February 12, 9:30 a.m.
Roswell North Elementary School (10525 Woodstock Rd, Roswell)
Katie Reeves, District 2
February 18, 9:30 a.m.
Northwestern Middle School (12805 Birmingham Hwy, Milton)
Gail Dean, District 3
February 13, 9:30 a.m.
High Point Elementary School (520 Greenland Rd NE, Sandy Springs)
Linda Bryant w/Kimberly Dove, District 4
February 18, 6:00 p.m.
Creekside High School (7405 Herndon Rd, Fairburn)
Linda McCain, District 5
February 18, 9:30 a.m.
Shakerag Elementary School (10885 Rogers Cir, Duluth)
Kimberly Dove w/Linda Bryant, District 6
February 18, 6:00 p.m.
Creekside High School ((7405 Herndon Rd, Fairburn)
Julia Bernath, District 7
February 13, 9:30 a.m.
North Springs Charter High School (7447 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta)
