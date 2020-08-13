FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) --- As Fulton County Schools monitor the coronavirus' local impact, officials have elected to delay fall sports competitions to the week of September 14.
Impacted sports include softball, volleyball, cross country, football, cheerleading, and marching band.
"The district will continue to monitor the impacts of COVID 19 moving forward and make a determination for the reminder of the season by 9/14. The district will continue to place the safety of the students and staff first while remaining committed to offer a fall season for our student athletes," said Dr. Steven Craft, director of athletics.
Each fall team and the marching band will allowed to continue practicing and conditioning during this time.
