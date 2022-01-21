FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Fulton County Schools has announced updates and/or changes to COVID-related protocols within the district. https://www.fultonschools.org/
The school district says that maintaining face-to-face instruction is a top priority for the school district and they intend to stay open providing they have the staff to safely operate their schools.
The school district began the year with remote learning like many other schools. Students returned to the classroom Jan. 10, but masks were required between Jan. 10 and 21.
PREVIOUS STORY: Fulton County Schools implementing new guidelines amid surge in positive COVID-19 cases
The following instructions are for the week of Jan. 24-28:
- Masks are optional in all Fulton County Schools buildings effective Saturday, 1/22.
- Beginning Monday, 1/24 Fulton County Schools will conduct contact tracing for positive cases only.
- Parents should report only positive cases to the Parent portal. Do not submit a report if you are waiting on a pending test result or for an exposure/direct contact.
The FCS community is asked to please remember:
- Do not come to school/work if you are sick.
- If you test positive stay home and isolate.
- We strongly encourage families to participate in vaccination and testing opportunities.
- Please follow public health guidelines and report any COVID-19 related cases to the Employee or Parent portals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.