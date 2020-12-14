The Fulton County Schools system is shaking up the remainder of the school year, as well as the start of next semester, as more coronavirus cases continue to be reported.
According the district, all high schools will finish the remainder of the year virtually beginning December 16. "North Springs High School, however, will begin remote learning on Tuesday, December 15, due to the impact of quarantining and staff absences. Schools will communicate schedule details regarding those days," explained the district Monday evening.
The following elementary and middle schools will switch to digital learning beginning Dec. 18:
- Renaissance Elementary School
- Evoline C. West Elementary School
- Hopewell Middle School
- McNair Middle School
- Webb Bridge Middle School
Second semester kicks off the week of Jan.4 with a two-week transition to in-person learning. The district plans to utilize Jan. 4-5 as teacher workdays/student holidays as several schools will serve as a voting precincts in the Senate runoffs.
All PreK-12 students will participate in remote learning January 6 - 8. According to the district:
Week of January 11-15:
Middle and high school students will participate in remote learning on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12, while elementary students return to school for Face-to-Face instruction, if they chose the in-person learning model for second semester.
On Jan. 13, PreK-12 students (except those who chose remote learning) will come back for Face-to-Face instruction.
With all the changes planned for the remainder of the school year during a pandemic, there is one thing that will remain the same: continued voluntary COVID-19 testing.
Students, teachers and staff returning to school are all advised to get tested for the virus, though it is not mandatory. Those who have traveled out of state, or out of the country, during the holiday; those who participated in large gatherings; and those who suspect they have been exposed to/experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are all urged to get tested.
"On January 2, Fulton County Schools will again partner with CORE to host drive-up testing sites at two Fulton County Schools locations, one in North Fulton and one in South Fulton. These locations are still being confirmed and will be communicated before the end of the week," said the district. "Each site can administer up to 500 tests, so families and employees are encouraged to undergo testing through any health provider – a family physician, urgent care center, CORE test site, health department, pharmacy drive-up lane, etc. This link is not an exhaustive list of all local providers who offer COVID-19 testing, but it provides information on free test sites coordinated specifically by the Fulton County Board of Health."
