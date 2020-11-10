The Fulton County School District is asking parents to do their part this holiday season in keeping their kids safe from COVID-19.
With the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, the School District wrote on a Facebook post, “Follow public health guidelines, wear masks, wash hands and do not gather in large social groups.”
However, some parents are saying they should just leave the decision on how to spend the Thanksgiving holiday up to them. Since October 26th, Fulton County School District has had 94 students and staff test positive for the virus, and 909 in quarantine.
In the same post, the School District states they are monitoring the high number of cases and say they’re in communication with the Board of Education about the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.