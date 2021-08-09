ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Students in Georgia’s fourth largest school district, Fulton County Schools, begin a new school year Monday with most schools requiring masks inside school buildings.
School district officials made the decision to require masks in schools where COVID cases in the community are higher than 100 cases per 100,000 residents.
Under that rule, only students who go to schools in Johns Creek currently have the option of wearing masks. District leaders will adjust the mask requirement depending on weekly data provided by the Fulton County Board of Health.
Over the weekend, several parents gathered to demonstrate against the mask mandate.
"We're not against masks," said one parent. "We're not against the vaccines. What we are against is our choices being taken from us."
Meanwhile, two brand-new schools will open Monday in the district – Innovation Academy in Alpharetta and Global Impact Academy in Union City. Also, a new replacement school for Crabapple Middle School will open in Roswell.
CBS46 recently took a tour of Innovation Academy which was designed to prepare students for careers in engineering and medicine. The high school features a biotech lab that mimics labs inside the CDC and local crime labs. Other rooms include one with a built-in mock ambulance and others that simulate hospital rooms, complete with mannequins that can be programmed to talk.
“We’re really trying to mimic the hospital experience,” said Innovation Academy Principal Tim Duncan. “You know, it’s very challenging to get a student into a hospital environment, so we try to bring that hospital environment into the school.”
For students whose families are not yet comfortable with their children returning to face-to-face, there’s the new Fulton Academy of Virtual Excellence. Its principal Marcus Vu explained that for the first time, the county is offering a full-time online program with dedicated virtual teachers.
“There are families that have reached out to us that said, ‘You know what? The pandemic made us realize virtual learning really works well for our work/life balance for our family dynamic or our nontraditional family schedule,” said Vu.
Being comfortable with online learning, however, wasn’t the case across the board.
“The fact is that our students didn’t learn at the same level they would’ve learned had we been face-to-face,” said Dr. Mike Looney, superintendent of Fulton County Schools.
Looney said a big focus over the next three years will be catching up on learning loss.
“We have to be in this for the long haul, and we’re going to have to enlist more people and use more resources than we have ever before.”
