ATLANTA (CBS46) -- All Fulton County Schools will be closed Tuesday after a Fulton County Schools employee was confirmed to have a case of COVID-19, the school system announced Monday.
The schools that were impacted were immediately dismissed for the day on Monday.
Fulton County School officials have scheduled a press conference for 3:30 p.m. The press conference can be seen on CBS46.com, the CBS46 app, and on the CBS46 Facebook page.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46.com on all platforms for the latest details as they become available.
