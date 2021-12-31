FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Amid a dramatic increase in positive COVID-19 cases as 2021 comes to a close, Fulton County Schools is implementing a number of changes to mitigate spread into 2022.
The Epidemiology Report report issued Friday from the Fulton County Board of Health showed dramatic increases in positive cases throughout Fulton County, with some areas hitting historic highs.
Following the FCBOH report, Fulton County Schools plans to implement a number of changes as schools re-open for the second semester:
• The district will begin with remote learning for all students on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, through Friday, January 7, 2022.
• Face-to-face instruction will return on Monday, January 10, 2022. Utilizing the Closing Matrix, schools with positive COVID-19 cases equal to or greater than one percent of the student/staff population will continue with remote learning until the number of cases decrease.
• Masks will be required in all FCS facilities January 10 through January 21, 2022.
• Staff will report remotely on Monday and Tuesday, January 3 and 4, 2022, and report in-person beginning Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
The district noted the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, and vowed to continue communicating changes as they occur. They also implored the community to get vaccinated and to follow public health guidelines, as well as to report positive COVID-19 cases to the appropriate Parent or Employee portals.
