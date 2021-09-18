FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Fulton County Schools’ community is working overtime to provide employees, employee family members and students 12 and over with free Covid-19 vaccines.
“From 12 on up to over 100 please come and get vaccinated,” said Student Health Service Coordinator for Fulton County Schools Lynne Meadows.
Fulton County Schools partnered with the Fulton County Board of Health to encourage the unvaccinated staff and families to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
“We’re trying to target those areas where the rates are higher,” Meadows explained.
According to a Fulton County Schools survey of employees, 83% of FCS staff are currently vaccinated.
The FCS vaccination event had four sites that participants must pre-register for.
“So today we are giving the Pfizer vaccine which is a two-part dose so they’ll come today and then will be here in 21 days… three Saturdays from now and get your second dose… for those who may not want the vaccine that’s two part we do have some limited supply of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” Meadows said.
For those who decide to make that first step and get their vaccine they will get a cash reward.
“If you come and get your first vaccine you get $50 today when you come back 21 days later or two Saturdays from now, you’ll get your additional $50 so that’s $100 an incentive just to come and get vaccinated,” said Meadows.
According to staff, the event went smoothly.
They said the main goal was to get the current unvaccinated numbers down.
