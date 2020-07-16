ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Fulton County Schools announced Thursday on August 17, Fulton County schools on schedule, but in a complete remote environment.
Fulton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney said students, parents, and educators are in "very unusual and trying times." But Dr. Looney said what has been paramount is the safety of students and staff.
Looney said when he first presented the school board with three plans to reopen, there were approximately 640 cases of COVID per 100,000 residents, but the latest data puts cases at 1,069 per 100,000 residents in Fulton County and, "the reopening of Fulton Schools was predicated on community spread."
The superintendent also said that in the days and weeks following the resumption of exercises and conditioning for athletes, "the experience hasn't gone well." Looney said even with extra limitations Fulton County put on the conditioning programs, "the number of active cases of COVID among our athletes and coaches have continued to rise."
