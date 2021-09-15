ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Fulton County Schools superintendent has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the school district.
Dr. Mike Looney reportedly has a mild case and is "recovering well." He will return to work once his quarantine is over in a few days.
Breaking: Fulton County Superintendent Mike Looney tests positive for #COVID19Statement from Brian Noyes:"He had a mild case, is recovering well and will return to work once his quarantine is over in the next few days."@CBS46 pic.twitter.com/bfX4Cx2Lcd— shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) September 15, 2021
Looney is the leader of the state's fourth largest school district. Looney told CBS46 in July that there were certain things he would have done better while adapting to the realities of the virus and gave himself a "solid B" on his performance during the pandemic.
Masks are currently required in Fulton County Schools in communities where there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents.
It is not known at this time how Looney contracted the virus.
