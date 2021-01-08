Fulton County Schools detailed their intention to continue remote learning following a surge of COVID-19 cases following the holiday break.
The school district reiterated their commitment to providing in-person learning for those families who have requested such, but the recent uptick in positive coronavirus cases led FCS to decide to go all-remote until January 19.
FCS released a statement regarding these recent developments and their decision regarding remote-learning:
Fulton County Schools remains committed to offering face-to-face instruction for families who have selected this option. However, due to recent developments, the district will continue in its current remote learning state through the end of next week, January 11-15.
Over the winter break, district leadership closely monitored COVID-19 developments and consulted with state and local public health officials. We are now facing a post-holiday surge of positive cases impacting our ability to sufficiently operate schools; local hospitals report they are near or at capacity, and new information has been shared about vaccination availability to school personnel. These developments have all been part of the decision-making process leading to this delay.
To be clear, next week (January 11-15) all students and teachers will remain in remote learning with our intent to resume face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, January 19, following the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
During this time, FCS employees in the Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) Vaccine Rollout Plan Phase 1A+ will have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine voluntarily. This includes all FCS health service workers, school police officers, and employees over 65 years of age.
GDPH’s vaccine rollout plan presently includes education workers in Phase 1B. Though the timeline is not yet known, we will keep advocating for FCS employees to have access to the vaccine as soon as possible.
We recognize that our families have experienced significant changes during this pandemic and are ready for a return to normalcy. Fulton County Schools shares this desire and remains committed to providing a safe environment for our students to learn and our teachers and staff to work.
