Virus Outbreak Standardized Tests

FILE - In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

 Mary Altaffer

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Three days after updating its COVID-19 protocols, which kept masks optional in schools, Fulton County will now require masks for most students and staff when classes start Aug. 9.

The district says it has been closely monitoring data and consulting public health officials as it updated its protocols Thursday morning. In an email, the district attributed its decision to make masks mandatory to the continued rise in cases in Fulton County and the state.

"13 of the 14 cities in Fulton County exceeded the level of public health officials consider 'High Community Spread.' Therefore, schools and facilities in these jurisdictions will require masks effective Monday, August 9."

The mask mandate, at this time, does not affect all students and staff. Of the combined 37 schools and administrative facilities, three schools will continue to allow masks to be optional:

  1. Johns Creek Elementary School
  2. Johns Creek Middle School
  3. Johns Creek High School

This could change throughout the school year.  You can view the link of affected facilities here.

The correspondence went on to say that all staff and students are required to report a confirmed positive test, a pending COVID-19 test result, and direct contact with a person who is COVID-19 positive.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.