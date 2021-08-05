FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Three days after updating its COVID-19 protocols, which kept masks optional in schools, Fulton County will now require masks for most students and staff when classes start Aug. 9.
The district says it has been closely monitoring data and consulting public health officials as it updated its protocols Thursday morning. In an email, the district attributed its decision to make masks mandatory to the continued rise in cases in Fulton County and the state.
"13 of the 14 cities in Fulton County exceeded the level of public health officials consider 'High Community Spread.' Therefore, schools and facilities in these jurisdictions will require masks effective Monday, August 9."
The mask mandate, at this time, does not affect all students and staff. Of the combined 37 schools and administrative facilities, three schools will continue to allow masks to be optional:
- Johns Creek Elementary School
- Johns Creek Middle School
- Johns Creek High School
This could change throughout the school year. You can view the link of affected facilities here.
The correspondence went on to say that all staff and students are required to report a confirmed positive test, a pending COVID-19 test result, and direct contact with a person who is COVID-19 positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.