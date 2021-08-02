FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Fulton County Schools have updated its COVID-19 protocols, one week before students and staff return to the classroom.
In a release, the district says it is "experiencing a notable increase in the number of students and staff being diagnosed with COVID-19 amongst the vaccinated and unvaccinated. This also includes an increase in the number of school-age children and staff members requiring hospitalization."
The district provided 10 bullet points explaining its new strategies:
- Masks will remain optional when conditions allow.
- The district’s mitigation strategy will consider the level of spread in each of our local communities.
- Schools located in municipalities where the rate of infection exceeds 100 per 100,000 residents will require all students, personnel, and visitors to wear masks until such time as the level of spread drops. Data will be taken from the FCBOH Epidemiology Reports.
- Any FCS school or facility located within a jurisdiction where the state, county, or municipality requires a mask to be worn in public spaces will honor such orders until such time as it has expired.
- The district will provide students, visitors, and employees with masks meeting the criteria established by the CDC to include N95, KN95, multi-layered cloth washable, and approved disposable masks.
- All students and employees must notify the district if they have been directly exposed to an individual with COVID-19, received a positive COVID-19 result, or are awaiting test results.
- All students and staff may continue reporting to school and work after direct exposure if the individual remains symptom-free and wears a mask while on school district property for 10 days after exposure. The GADPH and the FCBOH strongly encourages individuals directly exposed to COVID-19 to get tested after 3-5 days.
- All passengers and drivers on school buses will be required to wear a mask in compliance with federal orders.
- FCS will continue to use a localized approach to school closures by employing the district’s Closing Matrix.
- All Fulton County Schools will continue to adhere to additional mitigation strategies. These include limiting large group gatherings, ensuring clean and sanitized facilities and buses, cleaning classrooms and buildings throughout the day, encouraging frequent hand washing, limiting communal items, and practicing physical (social) distancing where practical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.