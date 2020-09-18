FULTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- In an effort to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to cast a ballot, Fulton County is opening large venues for early voting.

The polling locations include the High Museum, Georgia International Convention Center in South Fulton County and Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion.

Early voting begins October 12th and runs through October 25th. You can check the hours online. There will be 30 early voting locations in the county.

If you can't vote in person, absentee ballots started going out September 15th. If you request one, you have to mail it in or put it in one of the county's ballot drop boxes.