Fulton County's newly-elected Sheriff Patrick Labat announced his office received much-needed funds to improve retention and recruitment in his department.
According to Sheriff Labat, Fulton County Commissioners approved a $6.8 million increase in the sheriff’s department fiscal year budget.
The extra money will be used for retention and recruitment of new deputies.
“First, I want to thank the Commissioners of Fulton County for their commitment to the men and women who serve this great county. Our commissioners are, clearly, standing with us in retaining quality deputies, recruiting talent, and suppressing crime,” says Sheriff Labat.
”I am posturing the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to be the employer of choice.
CBS46 covered Sheriff Labat swearing in new deputies in January.
According to its website, a Fulton County deputy sheriff’s starting salary ranges between $45,666 and $68, 500 per year.
A Fulton County detention officer can make between $39, 348 and $$59,023 per year.
