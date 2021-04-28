ATLANTA (CBS46)—Fulton’s newly-elected sheriff will provide an update on his first 100 days in office.
The update will be held virtually on Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.
During the sheriff’s update, he is expected to introduce his command staff and also highlight key partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.
During the sheriff’s first 100 days, he has reportedly prioritized hiring more deputies after his office was given an additional $6.8 million from Fulton County Commissioners to be used for retention and recruitment of new deputies.
In January, Sheriff Labat swore in 30 new deputies during a ceremony at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium.
Last week a spokesperson said more than 200 Atlanta police officers and at least 50 Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, and Morehouse College police officers were deputized by Fulton Sheriff Labat in an effort officials said will help reduce violent crime and locate and arrest wanted criminals.
"The benefit of deputizing state and local members of law enforcement is that it creates a force multiplier that will have positive impacts on our city ranging from crime to quality of life," said Interim Chief Rodney Bryant of the Atlanta Police Department.
Prior to Sheriff Labat began his tenure, Fulton’s jail was plagued with controversies.
In February 2020, CBS46 covered a report of an alleged sexual incident involving a male and female inmate.
Also, in October 2019, CBS46 reported several inmates had to sleep on the floor because of a lack of space at the jail.
You can watch Sheriff Labat's speech by clicking here.
