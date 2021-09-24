ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is hosting a job expo on Sept. 25 at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School. They are actively hiring detention officers and deputy sheriffs.
The job expo will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. In addition to permanent deputy sheriff and detention officer positions, there are part-time, and full-time temporary positions available to those who are Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.) Certified.
Those interested in attending the upcoming job expo are encouraged to bring the following documents to expedite the screening process:
- High School Diploma/Transcript
- College Diploma/Transcript
- Proof of Citizenship (Birth Certificate, Passport, Naturalization papers)
- Valid Driver’s License
- Out-of-State Driver’s History (if applicable)
- Final DD-214 (if applicable)
Applicants must be able to complete the following physical activities: 1 mile run in 13 minutes or less, 15 push-ups in 60 seconds or less; and 15 sit-ups in 60 seconds or less.
Potential applicants who would like to speak to a recruiter ahead of this job expo are invited to email fcso.backgroundrecruitment@fultoncountyga.gov or call (404) 612-9259.
For more information about the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, please visit fcsoga.org. To view current job openings, please visit tinyurl.com/fcsojobs. Candidates interested in joining the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office are encouraged to visit the site regularly for updated postings.
