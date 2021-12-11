ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office brought several families to a local Walmart store in southwest Atlanta for a special event on Saturday.
Parents and kids walked around the store with deputies, picking out holiday gifts.
Sheriff Pat Labat says not only does the event help families with the holidays, it also helps bridge the gap between the public and law enforcement.
This was the first Shop with the Sheriff event for Fulton County, but they hope to make it an annual event.
