FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — If you've always wanted to work in law enforcement, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office has a number of open positions it's hoping to fill.
The sheriff's office says it's recruiting more than 100 deputies and detention officers. Open positions include:
- Certified peace officer
- Full-time and part-time deputy sheriff and detention officer
- Temporary position to help clear backlog of judicial cases
If you have interest in any of these positions, there are two upcoming job fairs where interested applicants can learn more. The first is Sept. 25 at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second is Nov. 14 at the North Fulton Service Center in Sandy Springs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Applicants must be 21 years of age or older, wit a high school diploma or GED, as well as a valid driver's license.
