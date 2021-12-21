FULTON COUTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Fulton County Commissioner Chairman Robb Pitts spread some holiday cheer on Tuesday.
He kicked off a series of giveaways for local senior citizens. 250 holiday boxes were given to senior citizens at the Dorothy C. Benson Facility in Sandy Springs.
Each box contained ingredients for a tasty holiday meal.
