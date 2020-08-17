(CBS46) - Around 94,000 Fulton County students started the school year Monday remotely.
The state's fourth largest school district said it will open in phases - first with virtual classrooms with teachers instructing from inside school buildings.
The next phase will depend on the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
Students are still required to be immunized, so the Fulton County Board of Health is reminding parents to make sure their children's immunizations records are updated.
Students have a 30-day grace period to be immunized, and could be dis-enrolled from school if they fail to do so.
